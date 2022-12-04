Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $96.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.47 or 0.00113855 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,096.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00450205 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022220 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00844890 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00648700 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00246289 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00268097 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
