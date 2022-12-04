Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronext from €77.00 ($79.38) to €78.00 ($80.41) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($106.91) to €91.50 ($94.33) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($104.12) to €94.00 ($96.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

EUXTF stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

