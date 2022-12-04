Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Everbridge Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,984. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $122.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,685 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Everbridge by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Everbridge by 4.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

