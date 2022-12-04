Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Sold by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,299 shares during the quarter. Expensify comprises approximately 2.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expensify were worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 107.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 495,741 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.