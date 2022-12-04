FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Short Interest Update

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

FAR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FARYF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. FAR has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

