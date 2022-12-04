Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $140,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 21,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,091. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $394.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

