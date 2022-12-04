Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.04

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.04 and traded as low as $27.95. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 21,547 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $394.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,993.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $140,981. 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

