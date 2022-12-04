Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.46. 524,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,279. The company has a market capitalization of $734.65 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

