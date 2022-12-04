Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Fastly Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 3,312,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,248. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $67,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $67,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,030 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 515,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.