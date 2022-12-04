FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FDM Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FDDMF opened at $12.50 on Friday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

