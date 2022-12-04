Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.86 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00080703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025424 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

