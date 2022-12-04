Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 822.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.14) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 935 ($11.19) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 800 ($9.57) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,485.00.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

