FidoMeta Trading Up 11.1% This Week (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.12 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01274104 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

