First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSEA. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 1,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSEA stock remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.28%.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

