First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSEA. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 1,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.
First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FSEA stock remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Articles
