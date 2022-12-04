Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.80

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $11.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 37,962 shares trading hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
