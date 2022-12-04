Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.80

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $11.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 37,962 shares trading hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 39.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

