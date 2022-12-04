FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in FLEX LNG by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 625,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 985,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 74,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNG. Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 560,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Further Reading

