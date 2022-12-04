Flower One (FLOOF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, December 5th.

Flower One Stock Performance

Flower One has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Flower One alerts:

Flower One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Flower One Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-feet indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.