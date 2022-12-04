Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.96

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.96 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.34). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.30), with a volume of 74,033 shares traded.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £67.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

