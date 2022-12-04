Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £161

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £148 ($177.05) to £161 ($192.61) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($154.32) to £150 ($179.45) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($189.02) to £166 ($198.59) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15,000.00.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PDYPY opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

