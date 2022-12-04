FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. 18,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440. FNCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $156.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.35.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.