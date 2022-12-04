Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Increased by Towle & Co

Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 69,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 252,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. 42,417,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,159,400. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

