Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,599.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,662 shares of company stock worth $108,548.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 479.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 395,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $8,095,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FRGE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 195,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,608. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.