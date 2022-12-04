Frax Share (FXS) Hits Market Cap of $79.88 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Frax Share has a market cap of $79.88 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00028790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

