Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Frontline Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
