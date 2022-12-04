Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontline Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Frontline by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.