FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.45. 562,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

