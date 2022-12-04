Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 127,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

FULT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 570,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

