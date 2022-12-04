FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.83. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $66.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $848.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

