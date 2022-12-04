G999 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,182.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00080115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025325 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

