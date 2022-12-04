G999 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,205.61 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,205.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00081838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00060498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

