GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $393.10 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00021069 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $393.10 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,233.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00242497 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003672 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.63456173 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $752,643.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

