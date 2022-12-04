Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gatos Silver by 18.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,851,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 292,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 270,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,421. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also

