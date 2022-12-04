GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 801.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $39.56 during trading on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEAGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, AlphaValue cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.67.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

