GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 801.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $39.56 during trading on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEAGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, AlphaValue cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.67.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.