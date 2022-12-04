Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

NYSE GNK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,015. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $621.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.24%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

