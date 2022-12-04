General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GIS opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

