Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

GNE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,100. The company has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

