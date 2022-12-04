Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.76. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 867,522 shares changing hands.

Genius Brands International Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 219.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.