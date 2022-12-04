GeniuX Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One GeniuX token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $319,021.90 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.92 or 0.06000991 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00506839 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.70 or 0.30561222 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
