Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 16,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 69.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Geron

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

