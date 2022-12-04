Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Gesher I Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,981. Gesher I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.