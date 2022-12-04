GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.87 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00005532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.87 million and $65,127.97 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93125878 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $56,976.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

