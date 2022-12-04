Gifto (GTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

