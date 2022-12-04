GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 8,650,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,027. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.