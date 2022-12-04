Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 846.0 days.
Givaudan Stock Performance
GVDBF stock remained flat at $3,273.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,988.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,226.33. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,645.88 and a twelve month high of $5,242.16.
About Givaudan
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Givaudan (GVDBF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.