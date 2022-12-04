Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 846.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

GVDBF stock remained flat at $3,273.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,988.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,226.33. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,645.88 and a twelve month high of $5,242.16.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

