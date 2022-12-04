Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

CLOU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 419,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

