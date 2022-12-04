Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,093. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
