Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,093. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 263,216 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

