GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in GoPro by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

GoPro Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 1,074,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,111. The stock has a market cap of $863.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

