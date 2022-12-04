GQG Partners LLC Acquires 11,662 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,907. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.