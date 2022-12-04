GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,988,648 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,988,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Alibaba Group makes up 3.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Alibaba Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.8 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. 35,042,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,364,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.