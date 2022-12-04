GQG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Visa worth $1,142,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $217.66. 5,132,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,433. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $409.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

