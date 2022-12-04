GQG Partners LLC Purchases 2,468 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.63. 3,193,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.